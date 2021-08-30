‘Death Stranding 2′ could be in the works soon.

The Director’s Cut of “Death Stranding” will be released in a few weeks, and it appears that it will not be Hideo Kojima’s only surprise for fans. If the latest remark regarding the title is any indication, many fans anticipate “Death Stranding 2” will begin production soon.

Norman Reedus, star of “Death Stranding,” appears to have spilt the beans on game director Hideo Kojima’s ambitions for the IP.

During a roundtable for “Walking Dead Season 11,” Reedus, who is also a friend of Kojima, told journalists, “I guess we’re doing a second Death Stranding.”

The actor also believes Kojima and PlayStation are working on a sequel to “Death Stranding.”

He did not disclose any other information on the game sequel, which is unfortunate. Because Reedus hasn’t formally signed on to the project, “Death Stranding 2” could be a long time in the making.

However, if negotiations between the companies involved are successful, the team may be able to begin development of the game very soon.

It’s possible that the actor mistook the sequel for another production. Reedus, on the other hand, has previously provided correct information regarding impending undisclosed projects.

Following the cancellation of the now-cancelled “Silent Hills” project, the actor confirmed future projects with the game director.

After that, Reedus, who played Sam Porter in “Death Stranding” and will appear in “Death Stranding 2” in 2020, said that he will collaborate with Kojima on “other stuff.” Now, the star of “The Walking Dead” says he’ll be working on “Death Stranding 2.”

Reedus’ latest remark is the first hint that a sequel to the smash successful action game is in the works.

Because this information isn’t yet official, fans should keep their hopes for the game’s sequel in check.

Meanwhile, the “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” is expected to provide a slew of new content, including combat-focused story missions.

According to a new teaser shown at last week’s Gamescom, there will be more material added to the game.

The director’s cut of “Death Stranding” will be released on September 24 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games.

For a $10 upgrade, PS4 players with a copy of the base game can try out the new content.