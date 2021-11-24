Deals on ‘Far Cry 6’, ‘Cyberpunk 2077,’ and More at the Epic Games Store on Black Friday.

The Epic Games Store’s Black Friday sale has begun, with hundreds of games reduced down drastically.

These offers are valid from now until Tuesday, November 30th, including Cyber Monday. As a result, you’ll have plenty of time to look over the entire collection and see if anything stands out to you.

However, because there are discounts on over 900 things (including full games, bundles, and add-ons), going through the entire list could be daunting. Not only are there brand-new titles on sale for the first time, such as Riders Republic, Far Cry 6, and Back 4 Blood, but several historical favorites have also been lowered by 80 percent or more.

We’ve even found a couple games that were formerly part of the weekly Epic Store offer (such as Yoku’s Island Express, Automachef, Mothergunship, Sheltered, and Yooka-Laylee) that are now available for a low price.

The Washington Newsday has prepared its own list of highlights from the event to assist you wade through this rather befuddling mix of Black Friday offers. It’s a mix of the most cost-effective offers as well as those that have been applied to newer releases.

The list isn’t thorough (unlike our entire breakdown of PlayStation Store deals), but many of the ones we missed just save you a few dollars, so you should be able to find something that interests you here.

Check out our coverage of GameStop’s Black Friday event as well as all of the discounted Nintendo products presently available.

Epic Games Store Black Friday Deals: Highlights

Here are just a few of the Epic Games Store’s Black Friday offers that are currently available.

To see everything that the platform has to offer, go here to the dedicated portion of the platform’s website. Make sure to look through all of the sub-pages because the discounts are spread out among them.

$9.99 (was $39.99) for Alien: Isolation

$11.99 (was $29.99) for Amnesia: Rebirth

Bundle of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion — $49.49 (was $109.99)

Back 4 Blood is only $41.99 (was $59.99).

Biomutant — $29.99 (Original price: $39.99) This is a condensed version of the information.