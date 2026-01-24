Deadly Fuel Tanker Explosion Shuts Down Southern Bypass

A deadly explosion on Nairobi’s Southern Bypass has claimed at least one life, after a fuel tanker that had overturned earlier in the day ignited, sending a massive fireball into the sky and causing severe damage. The blast also destroyed five heavy-duty trailers, leaving a scene of devastation that has brought traffic to a standstill across the capital.

Explosion Turns Highway into a Warzone

What started as a routine traffic accident quickly spiraled into disaster when the overturned tanker exploded, triggering a fiery inferno that left behind only twisted metal and charred debris. Witnesses described a shocking and horrific scene, with one survivor—a boda boda rider—recalling the terrifying moment: “There was a loud hiss, like a snake, and then the world turned orange.” The explosion sent a massive cloud of toxic smoke drifting over Nairobi National Park, and the intense heat from the flames melted the tarmac along the road.

In the aftermath, one person was confirmed dead, burned beyond recognition, and emergency crews are still combing through the wreckage in fear that more victims may be found. Three others have been rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital with serious burns and remain in critical condition.

Five trailers trapped in the resulting traffic jam were caught in the blaze. Drivers fled on foot as the flames spread from vehicle to vehicle, fueled by the spilled petrol that was running down the drainage systems. The situation was chaotic, and the scale of the destruction left authorities with little choice but to completely shut down the Southern Bypass. The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has declared the area a crime scene and safety zone, diverting all traffic to the already congested Waiyaki Way.

The Perils of Fuel Siphoning

This tragic incident shines a harsh spotlight on the illegal and perilous practice of fuel siphoning, which appears to have contributed to the deadly blast. Despite multiple warnings from authorities, people were reportedly seen lingering near the site, trying to extract petrol from the tanker. “We warned them,” said a police commander at the scene. “We told them it would blow. But hunger has no ears.” The desperation for a few liters of fuel—worth perhaps KES 4,000—is, tragically, what ultimately led to this catastrophic explosion.

As emergency responders work to clear the wreckage and assess the damage, there is growing concern about the public safety culture surrounding fuel theft and its deadly consequences. The incident mirrors the infamous 2009 Sachangwan tragedy, which claimed over 100 lives and serves as a grim reminder that such accidents are far from rare in Kenya.

With the Southern Bypass now closed, the impact on Nairobi’s traffic is likely to be felt for days as authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the blast and the identities of those involved. The heat from the flames has already left a lasting mark on the road, and the air is heavy with the smell of burnt fuel—a scent that will linger in the capital for some time.