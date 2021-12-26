David Fuller and 74 other heinous offenders will be sentenced to life in prison.

One of those who will never be released from prison is a double killer who sexually molested over 100 dead women and girls in hospital mortuaries.

In two separate incidents in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, in 1987, David Fuller, 67, battered and strangled Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, to death before sexually assaulting them.

Before his arrest in December 2020, he videotaped himself assaulting at least 102 corpses, including a nine-year-old girl, two 16-year-olds, and a 100-year-old lady.

After earlier admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility, he pled guilty to murdering Ms Knell and Ms Pierce just days into his Maidstone Crown Court trial.

He also admitted to 51 other offenses, including 44 accusations involving 78 victims in mortuaries from 2008 to November.