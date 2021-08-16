Dates for the 2021 Steam Sale have been leaked online.

Credible sources have revealed the dates for the rest of this year’s Steam deals, giving players plenty of time to save up and stock their game libraries with new games to play.

Despite the fact that Steam offers seasonal promotions every year, the specific dates of each sale vary from year to year. However, SteamDB, a stat-tracking website, just updated its sale countdown timer to include the next Steam sale, which is presently slated for late October.

According to SteamDB, the annual Steam Halloween Sale will begin on October 28 and run until November 1. Official documentation discovered in SteamWorks, a program supplied by Valve to enable the community manage the game platform for various tasks, backs up this timeline.

According to the published literature, the Steam Tabletop Fest and another Steam Next Fest will precede the Halloween sale. Here’s a rundown of forthcoming sales events:

The Steam Next Fest will showcase forthcoming PC game releases of all types, from AAA to independent. Hundreds of free gaming samples were made accessible to the public at the previous Next festival, which took place in mid-late June of this year. Another round of samples will be available at the forthcoming Steam Next Fest, as well as some sales from chosen attendees.

The Steam Tabletop Fest, on the other hand, is a celebration of all things related to vintage TTRPGs like “Dungeons And Dragons.” This week, expect to see titles like “Solasta,” “Pathfinder,” “Divinity,” and many others go on sale.

The remainder of the Steam sales will proceed as usual. The start of nominations for the annual Steam Prizes, where games and developers are awarded the credit they deserve through awards given by the Steam community, will coincide with Steam’s Autumn sale.

Once voting is concluded, winners will be announced before the end of the year.