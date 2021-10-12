Dates and locations for Disney on Ice’s UK tour in 2021, as well as information on how to purchase tickets.

This year, Disney on Ice is returning to UK venues, and tickets are currently on sale.

Find Your Hero, the new show, will take fans on a magical voyage including characters from Tangled, Frozen, Moana, and more.

More than 50 Disney characters will appear in the show, ranging from contemporary stories to timeless classics.

The event will also feature characters from The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, as well as figure skating, eye-catching costumes, and magnificent set designs.

Fans can join heroic wayfinder Moana and demigod Maui as they fearlessly journey into unexplored territory to recover Te Fiti’s stolen heart, follow Anna and Elsa on their quest to preserve the kingdom, and plunge “Under The Sea” with Ariel to test the power of pure love.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets start at £21.95 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster here.

Tour dates for Disney on Ice in 2021

Birmingham, Alabama – October 28th to 31st

From November 3 to 7, Manchester will host a variety of events.

The 11th to 14th of November will be spent in Exeter.

The dates are November 26-28 in Aberdeen.

From the 3rd to the 5th of December, Belfast will host a number of events.

From the 8th to the 12th of December, Newcastle will host a number of events.

Sheffield – 16th to 19th December

December 22nd through January 2nd, London