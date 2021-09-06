Date, Time, and How to Watch the PlayStation Showcase Livestream

This week, Sony will host its next “PlayStation Showcase,” which promises to give fans a sneak peek at a number of highly anticipated games.

Sony will finally conduct its own event this week, in the form of a 40-minute webcast, after being noticeably absent from this year’s E3 conference. This webcast will feature updates from a variety of Sony’s first-party studios as well as preview games set to release “this holiday and beyond,” according to the official PlayStation site.

What Is the Best Way to Watch the PlayStation Showcase?

The future PlayStation showcase will be fully virtual, similar to the recent Gamescom event. This means you can tune in from the convenience of your own home.

The livestream will be aired on PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch channels, similar to the semi-regular “State of Play” broadcasts.

If you miss it, a recording of the entire presentation will be accessible on these same channels shortly afterward.

Date and Time of the PlayStation Showcase

On Thursday, September 9 at 4 p.m. ET, the PlayStation Showcase will take place (or 1 p.m. PST). It will last roughly 40 minutes.

After that, there will be an extended after-show with extra information from the many development studios included in the main broadcast.

The PlayStation Showcase: What to Expect

Sony hasn’t revealed what games will be featured in September’s presentation, but they have confirmed that there will be numerous games rather than just one (as in an usual “State of Play”).

Based on the wording of Sony’s blog post, it appears that the showcase will be centered on upcoming titles and will not include any hardware announcements. On that topic, they have expressly stated that the next generation of PSVR will not make an appearance, so don’t get your hopes up.

In terms of what we may expect to see here, given that Horizon Forbidden West is set to arrive in February 2022, it’s likely that the sequel will be showcased in some way. The Death Stranding Director’s Cut (due out at the end of the month) is also a strong contender.

Many people are hoping to see the elusive God of War: Ragnarok revealed in the near future. This is a condensed version of the information.