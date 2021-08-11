Date, Restrictions, and How To Join The ‘Diablo 2 Resurrected’ Open Beta

The first public open beta for “Diablo 2 Resurrected” is set to launch in the coming weeks, giving eager gamers another early access gift.

The open beta for “Diablo 2 Resurrected” will begin on August 20 and will last over the entire weekend. This public open beta will be open to everyone, but those who pre-ordered the game will be able to play earlier, as one of the pre-order perks is early access to the beta beginning this Friday.

This is the second time “Diablo 2 Resurrected” will be made available ahead of its official release. In April, lucky gamers who were chosen by the creators were able to participate in a playable alpha test.

According to Blizzard, the open beta will have five playable classes, compared to three in the alpha test. The Paladin and Druid classes, as well as the Barbarian, Sorceress, and Amazon classes, will be available to players.

The first two acts of the game will be playable, but the level cap will no longer be present, as it was in the previous test. This implies that players can level up their characters to the maximum level and test out all of the different builds.

Players must pre-order “Diablo 2 Resurrected” or acquire the “Diablo Prime Evil Collection” on PC and compatible platforms before this Friday to be eligible for the early access beta. Those who have purchased either package will be able to pre-load the game so that they may jump right into the beta.

Those who do not wish to pay money must wait until the following week to play. On PC, the game can be found on Battle.net, while on consoles, it can be found in the relevant game stores. Players can pre-load “Diablo 2 Resurrected” beginning August 18 and will have access to the game from Friday of that week until 10 a.m. EDT on August 23.

For the early access beta, Xbox users will require an Xbox Live Gold subscription. For the public open beta on August 20, however, a subscription will not be required.

In the meanwhile, neither of the betas will require a current PlayStation Plus subscription. Unfortunately, access to the multiplayer components of “Diablo 2 Resurrected” will require a membership.