Date has been set for the cinema. The Strand reopens in its entirety, and an arrest is made in the case of a father’s murder.

The historic Picture House cinema in Woolton is set to reopen after locals raised thousands of pounds to save it from closure.

The owners of Woolton Picture House, Liverpool’s oldest cinema, announced its closure in July of last year, after 93 years in operation.

However, a GoFundMe campaign started by locals has gathered almost £24,000 to ensure the organization’s survival.

Kris Brown, the Woolton Liberal Democrat councillor, and several local councillors approached the theater last week in an attempt to persuade the owners to give a date.

After more than a year of roadwork, The Strand is due to reopen next month.

The route is one of the most important components of a comprehensive upgrade of the city center’s road network, with construction on it beginning in June of last year.

The Strand is set to reopen fully to traffic, according to an update given to members of the council’s climate change and environment select committee.

Patrick Boyle was murdered, and a suspect has been apprehended.

Mr Boyle, 26, was shot twice in the chest on July 1st in Newway, Huyton.

The 26-year-old father was believed to be alone in the street when he was shot in a targeted attack, according to police.

A 25-year-old Huyton man was detained today on suspicion of killing the young father.

