Dataminer for ‘Battlefield 2042’ reveals possible Hazard Zone features.

Hazard Zone, a new game mode that the developers had teased since the game’s announcement at E3 2021, appears to have been exposed in datamined files from the “Battlefield 2042” playtest.

Hazard Zone was teased as a brand-new, high-stakes experience unlike anything seen previously in any of the “Battlefield” games, and if the leaks are accurate, players will have a lot to look forward to. Hazard Zone will be similar to “Escape From Tarkov” and “Hunt: Showdown” in terms of general gameplay style, according to Dataminer temporyal on Twitter.

Hazard Zone, according to Temporyal, would see players searching inside “Battlefield 2042’s” new large-scale landscapes for data servers and hard drives storing valuable information, similar to how “Hunt: Showdown’s” bounty hunting mode operated. Players will enter a map, search for objective goods, and safely exit through predetermined extraction zones.

This is directly related to the opening scenario of the “Exodus” short film, in which Irish, the main character, is charged with obtaining a briefcase carrying crucial data for Oz, one of the game’s important figures.

According to the leak, players will face off against other players and maybe AI-controlled foes, cementing the game mode’s parallels to both “Hunt” and “Tarkov.” Hazard Zone matches are expected to take place on current “Battlefield 2042” maps, with added features such as resupply stations where players can summon vehicles and the new Ranger robot dog.

Players will most likely be subjected to a “Tarkov”-style equipment risk system, in which they risk losing their equipped loadout if they fail to extract from the map. According to Temporyal, a Loadout Insurance upgrade will be available, as well as additional options such as Starting Armor, Extra Intel Storage, Bonus AI Reward, and more. These improvements indicate the presence of a post-game awards system that can be employed in future Hazard Zone matches as well as AI-related side objectives.

A game mode in this type corresponds to the “high stakes” element teased by the developers at past conferences. Fans should take all of the specifics with a grain of salt until the game mode is formally announced in the coming weeks, as this is all datamined material.