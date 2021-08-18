Datamine From ‘The Last Of Us 2′ Reveals Multiplayer Details, Suggestions For Battle Royale Mode

Naughty Dog, the studio behind the successful series “The Last of Us,” stated in 2019 that “The Last of Us Part II” will not include a multiplayer component, but a recent finding may indicate that the developer is working on a battle royale mode for the action-adventure sequel.

Speclizer, a content developer and dataminer, just posted a video on YouTube highlighting their recent discoveries from “The Last Of Us Part II.”

Several multiplayer assets buried in the game’s files, according to Speclizer, may reveal some insights on the game developer’s plans for its future “Factions” release, including a possible battle royale option.

The content producer stated in the video that they discovered a map prop that the devs would have used in a multiplayer campaign. It features locales like Camalito, Port of Camalito, and Adler Park, implying that these locations would have been made up of single-player sections that were integrated to form a map large enough to hold a battle royale mode.

These areas also have various points of interest, such as an Estate, a Gas Station, and a Motel. The content author also stated that the multiplayer files contain various genre trademarks such as player count, emote wheel, and a compass, in addition to the map’s size and layout.

“Didn’t mention anything in the video but in the development footage, there’s a compass and a player count which is generally only utilized in battle royales,” Speclizer noted in a posted comment on YouTube.

He added, “Oh, and there’s also an emote wheel script.”

According to the content producer, they also discovered items linked to the multiplayer campaign. Collar, Handheld TV, and Listen-Mode Device are among them. Collar may or may not be linked to the game’s introduction of dogs, which were a noteworthy adversary addition.

Meanwhile, it’s rumored that the Listen-Mode Device will be a must for players to use Listen Mode in multiplayer. Additionally, there are assets pointing to a series of multiplayer backpack and armor models, although the content producer claims these have yet to be restored.

The action-adventure sequel “The Last of Us Part II” will be released in 2020. Naughty Dog created the game, which was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Backward compatibility allows it to be played on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.