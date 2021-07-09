‘Darkest Dungeon 2′ Update: The Game’s Major Changes Are Revealed

The highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed gothic dungeon crawling RPG “Darkest Dungeon” is poised to make significant adjustments to the game’s formula while remaining true to what made it unique in the first place. Fans may anticipate more of the same gameplay with a fresh coat of paint.

In October of last year, Red Hook Studios published a brief teaser for “Darkest Dungeon 2,” highlighting the character models’ wonderfully constructed 3D components combined with the game’s unique 2D look. Meanwhile, the game’s legendary narrator delivered dramatic exposition in the background, detailing the horrors that surrounded the heroes’ party.

Apart from the game’s transition from 2D to 3D space, little more was released about “Darkest Dungeon 2.” However, the devs have revealed additional facts about the game in an interview with PC Gamer. The following are some of the most significant modifications they mentioned.

There Will Be No More Accuracy Stats

In “Darkest Dungeon 2,” accuracy has been completely abolished, and all attacks will be guaranteed hits unless characters are affected by certain effects. Chris Bourassa, co-founder and creative director of Red Hook, told PC Gamer that players were so upset over missing their attacks that they decided to eliminate accuracy entirely.

Campaigns with a broader setting and shorter duration

Rather of simply exploring dungeons, players will need to make their way toward a mountain, meeting the world’s numerous dangerous creatures along the way. Despite this increased sense of size, each campaign in “Darkest Dungeon 2” is only roughly five hours long.

Bourassa stated that the campaign was trimmed to make the game more approachable for novice players. While each entire run would be shorter, he added that the game’s roguelike characteristics will keep each replay fresh and enjoyable.

The System of Affinity

Each player’s character will interact with other characters using an affinity system. This new algorithm will assess if one character likes another and will control their total stress levels, which may have unintended psychological consequences in the future.

Characters will have their own perspectives on how to settle various situations, and players will be tasked with determining the right course of action, Bourassa explained. Choosing a single solution may sour relationships and potentially spoil a run.