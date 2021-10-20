Dark Jonesy Punchard of ‘Fortnite’: How to Recover the Spirit Vessel

Fortnite’s annual Halloween event has finally arrived, after a series of modest upgrades throughout October. It’s packed with frightening material.

As you might anticipate, the item shop has received a slew of new cosmetics, supernatural weaponry are now strewn throughout the island, and there are a few limited-time quests to do.

On that topic, you’ll be working for Dark Jonesy in one of the more difficult questlines (or “character punchards” as they’re known in Season 8)

This interdimensional doppelganger will urge you to acquire enigmatic scrolls, engage with ghostly cubes, and recover something known as “the Spirit Vessel,” among other things.

There’s a lot to do here, but the game’s directions are sometimes painfully ambiguous.

The Washington Newsday has put together a guide to help you get started, especially with that enigmatic spirit vessel assignment.

Where is Dark Jonesy in Season 8 of ‘Fortnite’?

Dark Jonesy’s location was originally disclosed in a separate Fortnite guide, but it turns out that he has relocated for Halloween.

The mission giver NPC can still be found in the Steamy Stacks portion of the map, but he is no longer perched on the roofs. Instead, he can be found in the westernmost building, near to the big crater.

Be aware of other players coming up on you if you approach him at the start of a match, as Steamy Stacks has recently become a popular landing point.

Where Can I Get Scrolls at IO Bases?

After speaking with Dark Jonesy, he will give you your first task, which is to collect scrolls concealed across the island’s Imagined Order (IO) bases.

The required outposts have all been indicated on your map if you open up the quest menu and navigate to Dark Jonesy’s punchcard.

While you do not have to go to each one, you will want to go on at least a number of trips. Because the mission briefing specifies that the scrolls must be collected from two different IO bases, this is the case.

The artifacts you're seeking for are glowing blue (like rare weapons) and are normally found on the bottom floor of the building.