Danny Miller of Emmerdale explains why he abandoned his newborn kid to join I’m A Celeb.

Danny Miller of Emmerdale has been crowned king of the castle on I’m A Celebrity… I have to get out of here! The year 2021 comes to an end.

Second place went to Coronation Street star Simon Gregson, and third place went the Saturdays vocalist and Loose Women’s Frankie Bridge.

I’m A Celebrity, now in its 19th season, has had a completely different series this year.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all chances of a return to Australia were dashed from the start, therefore the concert returned to Gwrych Castle for a second year.

Storm Arwen devastated the production facility in Abergele, forcing the celebs to be evacuated from the castle, forcing the popular show to be taken off the air for four nights at the end of last month.

The voting began on Sunday with Arlene Phillips, and only Danny Miller, Frankie Bridge, and Simon Gregson remained after football icon David Ginola’s surprising withdrawal in fourth place on Saturday.

The top three were given individual trials in tonight’s finale, and Frankie ended up in third place after a particularly gruesome one.

Then, just over half an hour later, hosts Ant and Dec announced that Danny from Emmerdale had won the final public vote of the season, defeating Simon Gregson, best known for his role as Steve McDonald on Corrie.

The Emmerdale star revealed he opted to come on the show three weeks after the birth of his first kid, Albert, in order to safeguard his financial future, speaking to hosts Ant and Dec in the castle studio prior of the winner being announced.

He stated, ” “I’ve made no secret of my desire to be able to provide for him and ensure that he has a bright future.

“I wasn’t financially prepared for it, but this is an opportunity for me to do so.

“It would provide for me and my family. I feel as if I’ve completed the task. I’m proud of myself, and I hope my family feels the same way.” In reference to his Emmerdale character Aaron. “The summary has come to an end.”