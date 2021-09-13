Daniil Medvedev’s U.S. Open Celebration: What Is ‘L2 + Left’?

Daniil Medvedev celebrated his recent U.S. Open victory in an unorthodox manner, claiming that he was imitating the FIFA video game maneuver “L2 + Left.”

At the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the tennis player overcame Novak Djokovic yesterday. In doing so, he deprived the Serb the so-called “Grand Slam” feat (in the final match of what would have been a clean sweep of all four major titles this year).

Djokovic had stated in the lead-up to the U.S. Open final that he was treating this match as if it were his final. Despite this, he never able to gain a foothold in the match, with his serve being broken early in each set, whether it was due to the strain of the occasion or simply the long trek to be there in the first place.

Medvedev, on the other hand, played virtually flawlessly and made amends for his early-season loss in the Australian Open final — which was also against Djokovic. The Russian athlete eventually won 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Medvedev collapsed to the ground after winning his first major of his career, stuck out his tongue, and stayed immobile for a few seconds. This was an out-of-character outburst from the athlete, who is usually much more cautious when it comes to celebrating his successes.

What Does ‘L2 + Left’ Mean?

In an on-court interview, Medvedev explained his unusual performance, saying, “Only the legends will understand, what I performed after the match was an L2 + Left.”

This precise button combination will be instantly recognized by those who have played the FIFA video game series. You may make one of your soccer players conduct a “Dead Fish” (or “Brick Fall”) celebration by pressing the left bumper on a PlayStation controller and then moving the right analog stick to the left. When a player scores a goal or wins an online match, the taunt is frequently employed.

Medvedev, who is a huge FIFA fan, decided to pay homage to the games by recreating the celebration in real life after winning the US Open.

