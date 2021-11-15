Dan Meis on Everton’s new stadium claim at Bramley-Moore Dock: ‘It’s every small thing.’

Dan Meis has spoken about the strain he feels as he works on Everton’s new stadium in Bramley-Moore Dock to replace Goodison Park.

After his cooperation with the club naturally came to an end in the summer of 2020, it was reported last month that the architect had returned to the project in a guardianship capacity.

Now, the American is back in action, as he was down at the waterfront site before of Everton’s recent draw with Tottenham Hotspur, before returning to Goodison Park for the match.

Meis’ designs were first made available to Evertonians in July 2019, and they received a lot of positive feedback.