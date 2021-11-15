Dan Meis explains the new Everton stadium function at Bramley-Moore Dock in detail.

Dan Meis has offered a detailed description of his new job with Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium proposal.

Last month, the club announced that the American would be participating in their waterfront projects once more, more than a year after his contract with the Blues had naturally ended.

His role in the project came to a natural end in the summer of 2019 after he initially revealed his spectacular drawings to considerable applause in July 2019.

However, the architect is back in the picture now, after being appointed to a new guardianship post in October.

The American was back at Bramley-Moo earlier this month.