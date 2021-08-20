Dad is described as “helpless.” seconds after birth, a preterm baby was transported to intensive care.

Antony McCoag’s pregnant partner Kodie, 30, awoke him ill and “scared” in the middle of the night in April 2020, just as the Covid pandemic was reaching its first height.

The pair, who live in Prescot, quickly dialed 911 for assistance and were brought to the hospital. Kodie was in and out of Whiston Hospital for the next three weeks due to problems.

While Kodie was in the hospital, Antony, 31, a first-time father, received a call at work and was ordered to come down, but he was “floored” by what the doctors told him.

“Three weeks later, she was in hospital for a few days, and the hospital contacted me and asked can you come down please,” Antony told The Washington Newsday. I asked whether they needed me to come down, and they replied no, that I could finish my work and come down.

“It was just a quick update,” she said. I figured because we’re nowhere near the due date, I’d just take Kodie home. When I arrived at the hospital, they informed me that there was a good probability the baby would be born tonight. It completely floored me.

“There was nothing ready in the house since you thought you had a little more time. Everything is going through your head, and you’re wondering what you can do.

“As a father, you feel useless just standing there knowing your partner is going through this. All you can do is stand by and watch over them.”

Doctors were getting “increasingly concerned” about the infant, Antony added, so an emergency c-section was done that day.

“I was getting anxious, but I knew I had to be there for Kodie,” he added. Because of how swiftly it was unfolding, we couldn’t notify our families.”

Freya, Antony and Kodie’s daughter, was born nine weeks early at Whiston Hospital on April 23, 2020, weighing 4lb 2oz.

The infant was rushed to ICU right away, according to Antony, but he recalls the moment the couple learned of her gender.

“We didn’t,” he said.

