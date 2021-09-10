Dad has a marijuana farm adjacent to the police station.

Officers “actually followed their noses” to catch a father-of-three who grew a cannabis garden near a police station.

At his apartment in Stanley Road, Bootle, John Clague, 47, had begun “stripping” his crop and bagging the drug up “ready for sale.”

Despite residing just around the corner from Marsh Lane Police Station, he was left regretting his decision not to close his windows.

After a ‘defendant with Covid-19 threatens to cough,’ the court adjourns.

On the afternoon of Friday, March 27, last year, a number of policemen returned to the station yard in a vehicle, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“Several of them smelled a very strong scent of cannabis coming from the immediate area,” prosecutor Derek Jones said.

“The police followed their noses and strolled around the area until they identified the source of the odor.”

When the judge, Recorder David Knifton, QC, saw how near it was to the police station, he commented, “If it wasn’t so serious, it would almost be the stuff of comedy.”

The officers entered the complex of flats and went to Clague’s address, according to Mr Jones.

“The defendant quickly opened the door to the cops and said he was stripping the plants,” he added.

Officers discovered a growing tent with two plants left over from a larger harvest, as well as lighting and fans, in one room.

They uncovered the remains of ten plants in the kitchen, eight of which Clague was stripping in his living room.

“He was captured in the act of preparing – stripping – those plants,” Mr Jones said.

In the kitchen, police found roughly 950g of cannabis divided into 33 one-ounce packets “bagged up and ready,” as well as electronic scales and £300 in cash, plus another £2,200 in cash in a bedroom, according to the court.

“By his bedside was a hollowed-out Lynx deodorant can,” Mr Jones claimed. A couple of bags of cocaine measuring 4.79g with a market worth of roughly £190 were found inside.

“We fully accept that was for his personal use – he stated in an interview that he bought it for £100 for his personal use that weekend.”

When you were arrested, the court heard you. “The summary has come to an end.”