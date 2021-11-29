Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon: Echo Dot, Fire TV Sticks, Tablets, and More

For Cyber Monday, Amazon’s own brand products are discounted, including the Echo Dot smart speaker, the Kindle eBook reader, and the Ring doorbell.

Many of these things were previously on sale on Black Friday, but the bargains have since changed, with all-new bundles and even greater discounts to be had. In course, as is typical of these situations, the scenario could change at any time, with enthusiastic consumers fast depleting supply before you even have a chance to add items to your basket. It can be an extremely stressful period.

The Washington Newsday has created a list of highlights from Amazon’s Cyber Monday event to help you uncover the best deals before they’re gone. In addition, you should read our advice on how to make the most out of Black Friday sales, since many of the same principles apply here.

We’ve also got information on the finest electronic prices currently available at Walmart, as well as where to search for PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks on Cyber Monday.

Fire TV Stick from Amazon

The Amazon marketplace does not have any Fire TV sticks on sale as independent goods, but they are available as part of a few larger bundles.

For example, a “gaming package” with the streaming device includes a Luna controller (made for Amazon’s own cloud-based gaming service). This package was once $119.98, but it is now only $74.98 for Cyber Monday.

Meanwhile, there’s a $40.23 (originally $60.48) Fire TV Stick with a two-year security plan and a $40.23 (originally $60.48) Fire TV Stick with both a Wi-Fi router and a Wi-Fi extender option. The latter has been reduced from $253 to $153, making it an especially attractive bargain.

The Amazon Echo Dot is a smart speaker that works with Alexa

Amazon was selling an Echo Dot smart speaker (styled after The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda) for $51.94 on Black Friday.

The price of this lovely item has been lowered even further for Cyber Monday, bringing it down to $41.94. This reduction translates to a 35 percent discount, making this an appealing deal for any Star Wars lover.

