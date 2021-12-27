Customers want both colors of Primark’s £18 ‘cute’ Chelsea boots.

Primark is known for its fashionable yet reasonably priced apparel, shoes, accessories, and homeware.

Customers have been thrilled by the high street favourite’s winter gear this year, and its latest pair of boots has continued the trend, with many consumers declaring they “need” them.

Customers keep an eye on the brand’s social media accounts for the latest must-have products because Primark does not have an internet shop.

Primark recently shared a photo of two pairs of Chelsea boots, one black and one beige, with its 9.2 million Instagram followers.

“New season favorites,” the caption reads. Chelsea Boots are a type of boot that is popular in #Primark #NewArrivals £18/€22/$23 Instagram users were quick to express their opinions on the shoes, with hundreds of likes and comments on the image.

“I love these,” one individual stated.

“Both, please,” said another.

“Oooh they are extremely cute!!!” wrote a third.

“I need,” said a fourth shopper, followed by heart eye emojis.

“Love them both!” wrote one, referring to a pal. “I’m stumped!” “Get both!!” said one of the pals. “We need them!” cried another, tagging a buddy. The Chelsea boots are now available for £18 in store. Here’s where you can find the one closest to you.