Customers think Primark’s ‘adorable’ crocheted Disney Winnie the Pooh couch set looks’so comfy.’

Primark is known for its low-cost, high-fashion clothing, shoes, home furnishings, and beauty products, and a knitted Winnie the Pooh set has wowed customers.

The high-street store frequently posts photographs of its latest must-have things on social media, and its customers are eager to ‘like’ and comment.

Primark recently published a snapshot of a pale pink knitted ensemble with matching joggers, cami, and cardi, all of which include a “adorable” emblem of Disney’s Winnie the Pooh stitched on them to its 9 million Instagram followers.

The comfy ensemble is from Primark’s Cares collection and is perfect for relaxing around the house on a cold winter’s day.

Shoppers were eager to comment on the couch set on Instagram. “Wow, I really need this,” Kimberley replied.

“They are adorable,” Louise said.

“OMG this is so cuteeee,” Amelia exclaimed, tagging a buddy.

“Love the color,” another customer remarked, adding heart eye emojis.

“Like always… in perfect harmony,” Ana said. You are unquestionably the best! Applause and heart eye emojis greeted “Love Primark.”

“This set looks very cozy!” said another customer, tagging a friend.

The cozy set is currently available for purchase in the store. £16 for the joggers, £10 for the cami, and £14 for the cardi.