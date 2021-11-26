Customers ‘require’ B&M’s £3’smoked salmon’ eye mask.

After seeing a £3 pink beaded eye mask online, B&M consumers were impressed.

B&M has a devoted following of customers who want to get their hands on its wide range of home accessories, household staples, DIY and decorating materials, garden items, and more.

With regular updates throughout its social media channels, the budget-friendly company, like others, ensures that buyers know what to expect in its locations.

B&M recently created a stir when it unveiled their £3 beaded eye mask, which one customer compared to smoked salmon.

B&M shared a snapshot of the pink beaded eye mask with printed white eyelashes to its 1.3 million Instagram followers. It will set you back £2.99.

The merchant captioned the photo as follows: “For only £2.99 (SC: 378736), soothe your tired eyes with our NEW beaded eye masks, which can be used warm or cold to help revitalize your skin and ease headaches.

“We’re really digging how it feels like a warm compress right now, especially when we’ve got the sniffles.

“Who’s going to include this into their nighttime routine?”

The mask was a smash on the popular social networking platform, receiving nearly 2,000 likes in a single day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“It looks like smoked salmon!” Georgia exclaimed.

“Not sure what fish you’ve been eating,” B&M said, “but I can confirm it doesn’t smell or feel like salmon!”

“This is why I adore @bm stores,” one shopper said.

“Need,” Sarah stated.

“Xmas idea,” Lottie commented after tagging a buddy.

“I need this,” Sarah added.

