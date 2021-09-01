Customers ‘need’ Home Bargains’ new £20 artificial plant.

Customers at Home Bargains are raving about a ‘fab’ new artificial plant they saw online.

The low-cost company is recognized for its beautiful homeware, with a variety of decor and accessories accessible both online and in-store.

Home Bargains, like most firms, uses social media to keep customers informed about new products.

The business released a snapshot of its new Artificial Bamboo Plant to Instagram earlier this week, and followers were eager to appreciate the new product.

The brand re-posted a photo from @miss mustard design’s interior design account, which showed the new plant styled in her colorful bathroom.

Many people were quick to respond in the comments area.

“Oh wow,” one customer remarked, while another said, “I love this.”

“I need that plant!!,” said a third follower.

“OMG I adore it!” wrote a fourth.

“I’ve had mine for two years in my garden and it still looks great!” said a fifth.

“The plant!” exclaimed another shopper.

The new fake bamboo plant costs £19.99 and is currently available in retailers. To find your local store, go here.

Click here to purchase the Artificial Bamboo Plant online.