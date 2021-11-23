Customers claim Superdrug’s’magic’ £9 eye cream is ‘absolutely a keeper.’

Customers at Superdrug have praised a “miracle” eye treatment that claims to eliminate dark circles and fine wrinkles “after the first application.”

Superdrug is a well-known and well-liked high-street beauty boutique recognized for its vast variety of makeup, skincare, accessories, household supplies, and more.

The company has its own cruelty-free in-house line of products and also carries a wide range of brands, from budget-friendly to high-end.

CeraVe’s Eye Repair Cream – Dark Circles & Puffiness has sparked a flood of comments on Superdrug’s website, with some calling it “the best eye cream” they’ve “ever tried.”

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream was created in collaboration with dermatologists to “reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness while smoothing and lightening beneath the eyes.”

“Specially developed to preserve the skin barrier with three key ceramides and hyaluronic acid to restore skin’s moisture and fill up fine wrinkles,” according to the product description on the website.

The eye cream, which retails for £11.99 but is now on sale for £8.99, has a long list of positive reviews on the cosmetic retailer’s website.

“This is the nicest eye cream I’ve ever used, excellent for sensitive skin,” one Superdrug customer wrote in their review, which was labeled “Brilliant stuff.”

“Cerave eye serum wonderful!” wrote another. and declared: “This product is fantastic! I’ve tried a lot of pricey eye treatments and miraculous remedies, but nothing compares to this!” A third remarked: “This was purchased together with a moisturizer lotion and cream. All of these are excellent. After the first use, you’ll notice a difference.” Another person stated: “This is my second tube of eye repair cream, and it has significantly improved the appearance of my dark circles. Definitely going to be a staple in my skincare routine!” “This is the second time I’ve ordered these things – absolutely amazing – even better than the write-ups,” said another.

