Customers believe Superdrug’s £2.50 hair mask leaves their hair “silky soft.”

Superdrug customers are raving about a “absolutely fantastic” hair mask that makes their hair “silky soft.”

Superdrug, a high-street beauty boutique, has a devoted following because to its vast assortment of cosmetics, skincare, accessories, and household supplies.

In addition to its own cruelty-free line, the company carries a variety of high-end and budget-friendly brands.

The Extracts 3 in 1 Hair Mask Marshmallow & Clay (300ml) from Superdrug has received a slew of positive reviews on the retailer’s website.

The hair mask, which normally costs £4.99 but is currently on sale for £2.48, may be used as a conditioner, a rinse-out hair mask, or a leave-in conditioner.

It promises to “restore hair’s natural shine and smoothness” and is “infused with super food extracts for naturally attractive hair.”

And it appears to work, according to Superdrug customers.

“Oh my gosh,” one reviewer said after giving the hair mask five stars. SO! This kind of thing. It smells amazing, almost exactly like vanilla buttercream but with a more floral undertone. It glides on smoothly and makes my hair feel silky smooth. I mean, my hair is absolutely horrible and in in need of a trim, but at least it no longer feels like a bird’s nest and it smells like a candy store.

“To tell you the truth, I just want to rub it all over my body… As a result, I do… This stuff also works well as a shaving butter!

“I mean, I want to carry this thing around with me for the rest of my life. So please don’t buy it because it means more to me, but if you do, you won’t be disappointed…. Unless you have a strong aversion to strong odors. I usually apply some before my shower, let it sit for an hour, and then apply a small amount after shampooing as a boost!”

“I got this last week after smelling it in a shop and it is really worth it!” stated a second reviewer. It smells beautiful and makes my hair feel great after using it. It’s also vegan and cruelty-free!”

