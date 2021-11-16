Customers at New Look ‘require’ a £22 ‘cozy’ teddy sweater.

New Look is recognized for its fashionable yet affordable clothing, and customers praised its latest piece for its’super cosy’ appearance.

To its 2.6 million Instagram followers, the high street store shared a snapshot of a long sleeve sweatshirt in an off-white teddy fabric.

Customers at New Look were eager to comment on the photograph, which showed the teddy sweatshirt paired with a pair of matching teddy shorts and soft slippers, making for the ideal winter night in ensemble.

The sweatshirt, which costs £22 and comes in sizes XS to XL, has garnered a lot of positive feedback from New Look fans who are eager to get their hands on it.

“This looks extremely cosy,” one consumer said on Instagram.

“It’s like sitting on a cloud, this looks soo comfy!” commented another.

“Cosy queen,” wrote a third, followed by the fire emoji.

“These seem so cozy, defo want to buy!!” said a fourth.

“This is one of the finest snug pjs to have around for a leisurely relaxed weekend,” commented a fifth.

Some consumers tagged their friends in the snap to let them know about the sweater.

“Feel like these are a little of you,” one shopper commented, referring to a friend.

“Omg these look wonderful,” one person remarked, tagging a pal.

A third mentioned a friend and simply stated, “NEED.”

The teddy sweater from New Look costs £22 and can be purchased online.