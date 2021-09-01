Customers at Marks & Spencer were divided over a “wonderful” £110 “Rupert the Bear” outfit.

Marks and Spencer’s social media channels keep customers up to date on all of the latest product launches and stock.

Food, fashion, homeware, and more categories have their own pages at the retailer. M&S can show off their product selection to millions of people on social media.

The company recently sparked interest on Instagram by posting a snapshot of its “bold” checkered high neck midaxi dress.

The dress, which costs £110 and is only available online, is by the Danish design label Selected Femme.

It has a yellow fabric with an all-over check print, puff sleeves, and tie-back embellishments.

“@feguimaraess brightening our feed with this vibrant and stunning checkered maxi from SELECTED FEMME,” M&S captioned the image of the outfit, which was first posted by @feguimaraess.

The garment was a hit with Marks and Spencer’s fans, receiving over 2,700 likes in a single day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Words fail me,” Ange said, adding a wowed emoji to her message.

“I love it,” Tara remarked.

“Beautiful,” Sapna said.

“Loveee,” Natalia remarked.

“Love, love, love,” Donna said.

The clothing did not please all of the shoppers.

“Like a Rupert the Bear dress,” Rachel added.

“Too much – sorry, I don’t like!” Carol exclaimed.

“Those sleeves are going to be a nightmare…” Sian predicted.

“Those sleeves…,” Kat remarked. Wow, that’s a lot.”

Others, on the other hand, were eager to get their hands on it.

“Please!!!!,” Isanna added. Send me the dresssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

Marks & Spencer’s website offers the outfit for sale here.