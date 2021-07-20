Customers at Marks & Spencer love the £1.50 drink because it’s “very refreshing.”

This week, one of Marks & Spencer’s new products was shared online, causing a lot of buzz among shoppers.

Customers are enamored with the high street retailer’s new fashion and food offerings, which it frequently publishes on Instagram.

M&S took to social media to promote its new summer drink, and customers are raving about it.

Primark customers are enamored with a new ‘gorgeous’ outfit that is a ‘must have.’

The retailer’s Instagram post, which showcased the three flavors – fresh, zesty, and tropical – received over 2,000 likes and numerous comments.

Fans expressed their thoughts on the new product in the comments area.

Instagram

One user said beneath the image, “Look delicious,” and another wrote, “Oh yeah please.”

“These look nice,” said a third.

“I’ve tried the tropical one twice, it’s very refreshing,” a fourth shopper remarked.

“Had the tropical yesterday….. really nice!” commented a fifth.

“I’m going to get some of them for us to test they sound great!” remarked another, tagging a buddy.

The new summer drinks from Marks & Spencer cost £1.50 apiece.

While most M&S food cannot be purchased online on the company’s website, Ocado carries a large selection of items. You can shop the entire M&S collection here.