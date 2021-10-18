Customers at Marks & Spencer fawn over a £4 chocolate spread that’s ‘better than Nutella.’

Customers at Marks & Spencer were enthralled after seeing its “yummy” new treat, which they claim is “better than Nutella.”

M&S is a well-known high-street retailer with a diverse range of on-trend apparel, homeware accessories, food, and household needs.

M&S released a snapshot of its Italian Chocolate Hazelnut Creme on Instagram this week, and the treat was a hit with fans, who were eager to tag friends and plan their next trip to the store.

Italian hazelnuts and rich Italian chocolate are used to make the Italian Chocolate Hazelnut Creme. It’s also vegetarian-friendly.

The post received thousands of likes and numerous comments from ecstatic admirers.

Many customers claimed they “need” the chocolate spread in the comments section.

“I have to locate this!” one individual exclaimed. “Ohh!” wrote one, and “Ohh!” wrote another. It appears to be wonderful!” “This is better than Nutella,” a third commented. Obtain it the next time you dare to enter.”

“Doesn’t this seem great, you adore a hazelnut xxx,” a fourth shopper said, tagging a buddy.

“Drooooooooool,” said a fifth, and “I really want this,” said a sixth.

“I finally found jars of this today after going to four different places!!” exclaimed another. I’m overjoyed!!” While most M&S food cannot be purchased online on the company’s website, Ocado carries a large selection of items. You can shop the entire M&S collection here.

The Italian Chocolate Hazelnut Creme may be purchased for £4.20 here.

Here’s where you can find your nearest M&S store.