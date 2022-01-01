Customers at Marks & Spencer are enamored with the ‘wonderful’ belted trench coat.

Marks and Spencer is well-liked by many customers because of its wide selection of apparel, accessories, and homeware.

The high-street store frequently uses social media to keep customers up to date on the latest must-have things, and the latest item to catch buyers’ attention is a “beautiful” trench coat.

M&S has “insider” employees who frequently post photos of themselves wearing the store’s newest clothing on their Instagram pages, providing fashion inspiration to customers.

Sam Briones, one of the ‘insiders,’ shared a photo of herself wearing the M&S trench coat on Instagram. It’s a pale nude color with a tie waist belt.