Customers at Marks and Spencer were taken aback by a ‘beautiful’ £45 winter midi dress.

Marks & Spencer customers were enthralled by an online photo of a “beautiful” midi winter dress.

M&S has a devoted following of customers who want to try its vast choice of cuisine, on-trend clothes, accessories, homeware, and more.

The prominent business makes regular updates on its numerous social media platforms to ensure that customers know what to expect in its shops and online. This week, M&S Insider Sam uploaded a snapshot of the Floral Lace Insert Midi Shirt Dress, which sparked a lot of interest.

M&S customers are divided over a ‘crazy’ chocolate-coated snack.

The dress has a sophisticated collared neckline and a button-through front and costs £45. A subtle touch is added by ladder lacing down the front body and sleeves.

“Here’s a great dress for Autumn that will see you well through Winter!” Sam captioned an image of the dress on her Instagram feed. I enjoy the concept of layering up with tights and a polo neck to be warm when wearing dresses right now. This one’s floral pattern is really appealing to me! Instagram”I paired this dress with a pair of black knee-high boots; mine aren’t available right now, but I’ve included links to similar ones below!” Finally, your khaki green long quilted coat is being worn! PS: I’m wearing the usual version of the dress, but it’s also available in petite!”

The outfit was well-received by customers, with over 300 likes and numerous comments.

Shoppers commented on the photo beneath it.

“Love this,” one user said, while another added, “Such a gorgeous garment.”

“What a wonderful outfit, it looks amazing on you!” said a third. “I’m definitely going to place an order for this one…” “It looks great on you!” exclaimed a fourth shopper. And the standard length is fantastic, but it’s even better that it’s available in petite.”

“Love this complete outfit,” a fifth said, and a sixth added, “Beautiful.”

“Gorgeous,” commented another.

Marks and Spencer’s Floral Lace Insert Midi Shirt Dress may be purchased on the company’s website here.