Customers at Boots are ‘never going back’ to a £4 serum that leaves their skin looking ‘literally beautiful.’

Customers at Boots have lauded a “fantastic” £4 serum for making their complexion “actually beautiful.”

Many people may be trying to reduce their makeup regimen and focus more on their skincare as a result of the recent scorching temperatures in the United States.

The £4 Boots Glow Essence Serum has received a slew of five-star reviews on the retailer’s website.

We tried a variety of ‘cooling sprays’ from Home Bargains, Superdrug, and the Body Shop, and there’s one that we’ll keep buying.

The serum “energises, hydrates, and refreshes skin, leaving it looking brighter and plumped with moisture,” according to the product description.

The cruelty-free and vegan product has a devoted following on the internet.

“So I am completely a fan of Soup [sic]and Glory skincare, but was a bit peeved that the items were out of stock throughout a sale, only to be back in stock the day the offer ended,” remarked Josie, a Boots shopper. So I gave the Boots Glow range a go, and I’m pleased I did. The serum is fantastic; it isn’t sticky (unlike S.a.g. ), it applies smoothly, and dries to a lovely finish (again unlike SAG). With just the serum and moisturizer, my skin looks great. I’m never going back; it’s fantastic.”

“Have been taking this once a day for a month and can see genuine benefits in my skin,” Lesley said. It’s quite light, not at all oily, moisturizing, and smells beautiful. It seems to assist with any dry places and areas. It’s also lightened and plumped my skin, giving it a more youthful appearance. It’s also a terrific steal for £4!”

Another customer described the product as “literally perfect,” saying, “I have never cared about my skin as it’s always fairly clear but after borrowing some from my sister then stealing a bottle from my mum I have realised this is 100 percent perfection and leaves my skin glowing and hydrated and the scent is not aggressive and sweet and fluorescent with a carefully crafted applicator.” Everyone should try it because it’s cheap and might perhaps leave you with flawless skin—something I’ve never cared for.” “The summary comes to an end.”