Customers adore and require the £40 checkered blazer from New Look.

After seeing it online, New Look customers have praised a black check £40 blazer.

New Look, a high-street favourite that recently moved to a new location in Liverpool ONE, is well-known among fashionistas for its vast selection of on-trend apparel, accessories, shoes, and more.

The brand, like many others, uses social media to keep customers informed about new stock and product launches, with one recent tweet generating a controversy.

Liverpool’s answer to a musician who claims that anyone over the age of 40 shouldn’t be permitted in clubs.

New Look shared a snapshot of @kateehutchins wearing its black check bouclé double breasted blazer on its official Instagram page.

The £39.99 blazer has a bouclé fabric with an all-over check pattern, a revere collared neckline, and long sleeves.

Instagram

“@kateehutchins showing us why we need another blazer to add to our autumn wardrobe,” New Look captioned the image of the blazer.

The blazer received more than 6,400 likes in less than 24 hours among the retailer’s 2.6 million Instagram followers.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,

“It’s fantastic,” Rebecca Jane added.

“I LOVE IT,” Laura exclaimed.

“I just brought it,” Stacey said. “I require it.”

“Loving that blazer,” April said.

Lauren stated, “I require that jacket.”

“This look!” exclaimed Sarah.

“Loveeee!” Laura added.

Click here to purchase New Look’s black check bouclé double breasted blazer.