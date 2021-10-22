Curtis Jones’s boost and other stuff were noticed in Liverpool’s pre-Manchester United training session.

On Sunday, Liverpool will face their fierce rivals Manchester United in a crucial match.

After a hard-fought triumph over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Jurgen Klopp’s team will return to Premier League action this weekend.

The Reds will be seeking to extend their unbeaten start to the season when they visit Old Trafford to face an out-of-form United team.

The following are some of the things we saw during Liverpool’s most recent training session.

Curtis Jones has returned to training with the team after recuperating from a groin injury.

After missing Liverpool’s last two games due to an injury sustained while playing for England’s Under-21 side, the 20-year-old is back in contention for the Reds’ match against United.

In his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp stated that the midfielder could be ready to return at Old Trafford.

“He had previously completed some training before to our trip to Atletico. According to the German coach, he should be in contention (on Sunday).

Although the 27-year-old Brazilian midfielder was not identified as a concern by Klopp, he was missing from the photographs that Liverpool released.

Fabinho came in at halftime against Atletico Madrid after missing the Reds’ previous match against Watford due to his involvement with Brazil, and instead flew straight to Spain for their Champions League fixture.

With his countryman Alisson Becker sighted at the training centre in Kirkby, it’s probable that the midfielder has a slightly different training regimen.

Jurgen Klopp provided a gloomy update on the Spaniard’s return timetable as his recovery from a calf injury continues away from the main group.

Since Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace last month, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich playmaker has been sidelined.

Thiago may not return until after the November international break, which means the November 20 home match against Arsenal could be the aim.