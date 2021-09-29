Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah were rated as standout Liverpool players against Porto.

On the limited occasions that he was called into action, he was composed and at ease, and there was no possibility for Porto to score.

Luis Diaz gave him a hard time early on, but he kept to his assignment, and his forward ventures were rewarded with an assist for the second goal. Subbed.

On occasion, he snuck into midfield and was rarely harassed defensively. In the second half, none of Diaz’s attempts to win a penalty were successful.

Defending was more straightforward than normal at times, and it paid well. During a brief Porto burst in the second half, he was put to the test.

In both ways, much better than Brentford, with a beautiful engine and pass to Jones kicking off the game.

After Otavio was forced off, he mopped up well in front of the defense and helped the Reds dominate midfield. He also had a part in the second goal.

With Milner and Salah, he attempted to form triangles and drew a fine save from Carlos from a free-kick routine. On his 400th Liverpool appearance, he was solid and assured. Subbed.

The first goal came as a result of an excellent, forceful run and shot, as well as excellent energy and a constant desire to move ahead. Started the second move and assisted on the final three goals. A fantastic performance.

Was unfazed by Zaidu’s physical presence, he was on hand to slot home the opening and easily sneak home the second. Subbed.

In the first half, he had one shot stopped and a rebound turned over before spurning later opportunities against his former team, and he regularly irritated the Porto defense. Subbed.

I got into some nice positions and had some wonderful ideas, but my execution until the second was far too erratic. The second half was much better. Subbed.

First, he scored on an amazing backheel, then he rolled one in from 35 yards before scoring again.

