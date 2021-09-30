Cult Beauty has started a waiting list for their famous advent calendar, which is valued at over £970.

Augustinus Bader, Victoria Beckham Beauty, VIEVE, and Youth To The People all make cameos in the Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2021, which costs £215 but is actually worth £975 and contains 38 goods.

Alternatives to traditional advent calendars have grown in popularity in recent years, with individuals drinking everything from coffee to gin to count down to Christmas day.

Join the waiting list for Cult Beauty’s new advent calendar of beauty products, which aims to outshine every item on your Christmas list.

This highly prized calendar hides a treat-a-day behind each door (some are overflowing), making the countdown to Christmas even more exciting; not least since the 25th drawer houses a full-sized unique Bella Freud Loving Candle.

Cult Beauty is also giving away a Golden Ticket worth 1,000 Cult Beauty pounds to one lucky calendar owner, giving the recipient a spectacular shopping spree.

In addition, the company is donating £40,000 to the Beauty Backed Trust, which will help beauty professionals through grants, mentorships, and masterclasses to help elevate and evolve the industry post-pandemic and beyond.

The following is a complete list of the contents of the calendar:

