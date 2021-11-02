Cruise Missile Titan Build for PvE in ‘Destiny 2’

The Titan’s Striker subclass in “Destiny 2” offers lots of melee attack options, but the Code of the Missile in the middle tree can take this playstyle even farther.

Titans can launch themselves into the fray while simultaneously obliterating every enemy unfortunate enough to be in range with the appropriate combination of exotics and armor upgrades. The Striker’s Ballistic Slam is a rewarding ability that can be converted into a powerful and consistent strike with a long range and near-permanent uptime.

In “Destiny 2,” here’s how to turn a Titan into a walking cruise missile.

Exotics are required.

Skullfort’s Insurmountability is fantastic, but it’s ultimately unnecessary for this design. While this helmet allows for rapid Ballistic Slam regeneration when adversaries are defeated with powerful melee attacks, it also restricts the build’s AoE potential.

Use Dunemarchers to get the most range out of Ballistic Slam. This rare leg armor forces a beaten enemy to fire a lightning bolt that spreads to neighboring adversaries, zapping them for a large amount of damage.

It’s worth noting that this chain lightning effect only appears once an enemy has been defeated with Ballistic Slam. Because the ability sends foes flying, the chain lightning typically activates a long way from the enemy’s original location, forcing Dunemarchers to attack targets that are considerably further away from the Titan’s landing point.

Armor Upgrades

Players will want the following items in order for this build to sustain a high uptime on Ballistic Slam:

Each kill with Ballistic Slam will generate one elemental well, which will recharge the player’s melee ability with this mod configured. This works well with Elemental Charge and Heavy Handed, as both of these modifications charge elemental wells with light while simultaneously replenishing half of Ballistic Slam’s energy. Meanwhile, Well of Striking increases the amount of melee energy that each Arc elemental well restores.

Open-world patrols, dungeons, select raid encounters, and low-difficulty Nightfalls are all suitable for this build. Survivability may be an issue when challenging content is included because the build relies on crashing into the middle of an opponent group.