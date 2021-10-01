Cruise and Waymo, two autonomous vehicle companies, can now provide people with driverless rides in California.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has given the autonomous vehicle companies Cruise by General Motors and Waymo by Alphabet permission to operate in a restricted number of California towns.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles gave autonomous vehicle deployment licences to Cruise LLC and Waymo LLC on Thursday, allowing the businesses to charge a fee and receive pay for autonomous services provided to the general public.

The new permission will make it legal for people to take rides in vehicles that are operated only by a computer system rather than by a driver.

Between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., cruise vehicles will be fully autonomous and will be permitted to operate on public roads in areas of San Francisco at a maximum speed of 30 miles per hour. Since October 2020, the firm has started testing driverless automobiles.

Waymo vehicles will have a safety driver, but they will be self-driving. The cars are allowed to travel on public highways with a maximum speed limit of 65 mph in areas of San Francisco and San Mateo counties. Since October 2018, Waymo has been testing its self-driving cars.

Cruise must obtain another permission from the California Public Utilities Commission in order to charge passengers without a safety driver. For the time being, Waymo will be able to charge passengers for journeys with a safety driver.

The companies had to demonstrate documentation of safety, insurance, and car registration criteria in order to get a permit.

The vehicles must be able to demonstrate that the technology is capable of sensing and responding to road conditions, as well as meeting the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. According to the California DMV, proof of conducted tests and validation techniques for autonomous driving, a plan for showing law enforcement how to interface with the vehicles, and proof of $5 million in insurance were all required.

San Francisco is getting its first driverless (empty!) vehicles:

@cruise and @waymo have received approval from the @CA DMV to “charge a fee and collect compensation for autonomous services offered to the general public.” pic.twitter.com/ngjkX6Wew1