Cross-Progression in ‘Pokemon Unite’: How to Sync Progress Between Nintendo Switch and Mobile

Pokemon Unite will be available on the Nintendo Switch this week, followed by mobile devices in September. Crossplay functionality for the game has already been announced (meaning that players from various platforms may still combat together), but many fans are asking if cross-progression will be enabled as well.

What Is ‘Pokemon Unite’ and How Does It Work?

Pokemon Unite is not a classic RPG in which you explore a larger overworld, collect small animals, and then pit them against each other in turn-based combat like the previous games in the brand.

Instead, it’s a MOBA like League of Legends or Dota. You’ll choose a fighter from a wide roster (this time made up of your favorite Pokemon) and control them in five-a-side fights against other players, just like in those games.

You may use each of these heroes’ skills and weaknesses to your advantage, and they all fit into particular team roles. Eldegoss, for example, is described as a “master supporter” who can “restore its comrades’ HP and improve their movement speed,” according to the official website. Gengar, on the other hand, is on the other end of the spectrum and is more suited to stealth techniques. Teams that are well-balanced, with a decent mix of characters and skills that complement each other, will be the most effective.

In terms of gameplay, you’ll compete against other people as well as A.I. bots to acquire their “Aeos” energy. Once you have this lifeforce, you must take it to the enemy’s control point and deposit it, almost as if you were scoring a goal. When the timer runs out, the team with the most aeos at the end of the match will be declared the winner.

You’ll gradually level up your favorite fighter over time by unlocking new moves, equipping them with beneficial stuff, and evolving them into superior forms, as is customary in MOBAs. You’ll also be able to dress them up in lovely little clothing, but because this is a free-to-play game, you may have to pay real-world money to do so.

Is there crossplay and progression in ‘Pokemon Unite’?

