Cristiano Ronaldo assists Diogo Jota with a technique that the Liverpool striker finds ‘difficult to explain.’

Diogo Jota, a Liverpool striker, can’t explain his goal-kicking proficiency, but admits to learning from Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jota has six goals for the Reds this season, half of which have been scored with his head (against Burnley, Brentford, and Atletico Madrid).

Despite being only 5ft 10ins tall, the 24-year-old has established himself as a constant aerial danger, scoring over a third of his 19 goals for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And the forward believes his time on the international stage with veteran Manchester United star Ronaldo made a difference.

“It’s difficult to explain the heading,” Jota stated. “I believe you must be in the right place at the right time, and fortunately for me, that has been the case, so I’ve just been trying to seize opportunities as they arise.

“Being able to work alongside and see players like Ronaldo with the national team is always beneficial.

“However, whether the ball comes to your left, right, or head, it is ultimately up to you to strive to be technically good.”

After being an unused substitute in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph over former club Porto in midweek, Jota is expected to return to the starting lineup against Southampton on Saturday.

Because of Roberto Firmino’s reoccurring hamstring injury and Sadio Mane’s rotation, Jota has started nine of the Premier League’s 12 games this season.

And he added: “When I first arrived at Liverpool, many questioned if I felt I could break into the established front three.

“Fortunately, I don’t overthink things, so I never gave it much thought. I was simply thinking about arriving to this incredible club and doing my job in training sessions, then letting the management decide what to do.

“Bobby’s death is obviously bad news. We need everyone since there are so many games, especially now that the year’s international break is over.

“We’ve just begun a busy schedule, and December will be very busy, so we’ll need everyone. However, because there is one fewer player, certain players will see more playing time, and it is.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”