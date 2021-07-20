Covid19 Health Clinics gives you the confidence to travel abroad.

Traveling abroad this summer may be on the cards again, but with the restrictions around COVID-19, figuring out the necessary testing might be stressful.

Covid19 Health Clinics wants to simplify the difficulties of travel testing for everyone, so your plans don’t have to be put on hold.

The organization claims that its ‘state-of-the-art’ test centres in Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, and London provide accurate, inexpensive, and trustworthy testing, all performed by healthcare professionals with considerable experience in COVID-19 testing.

Covid19 Health Clinics has certified conformity with the government’s minimal standards for private providers of COVID-19 tests, and these centers are open six days a week.

The company specializes in PCR, Fit to Fly, Day 2 & 8, Test to Release, Antigen and Antibody tests, with prices starting at £99.

The majority of results are supplied within 24 hours, with many arriving the same day.

If you test negative, you’ll receive a certificate from a properly qualified doctor stating that you’re healthy enough to fly and travel internationally.

Covid19 Health Clinics provides the freedom you need for whatever testing you need.

Their website features a useful part called “Travel Guide” that lets you to key in any of 150 places and get information on whether they are green, amber, or red, as well as what type of test is required to travel there and what type of test is required to return to the UK.

They provide a one-stop shop for tests as well as specific vacation packages that allow you to budget ahead of time.

“Covid19 Health Clinics were established with a clear vision to be the most trusted source of COVID-19 testing for our customers and the general public,” stated Reena Grewal, Managing Director.

“Our goal is to provide COVID-19 testing that is accurate, dependable, and economical so that you can travel safely and securely. With all of our testing options, we will assure the greatest levels of customer focus, as we are able to guarantee that all certificates and results will be given in time for you to travel.”

Their PCR pricing begin at £99 in order to provide customers with cheap testing options.

These allow you to take all of the required tests before leaving and returning. “The summary has come to an end.”