Covid test kit was a sideline for an EncroChat cocaine and heroin dealer.

During lockdown, an EncroChat dealer selling kilos of cocaine and heroin also offered Covid 19 testing kits as a sideline.

Dad-of-three Sean Moore was identified today as a “wholesale” heroin dealer operating under the aliases “TrustPilot” and “PrawnPilot.”

In just ten weeks, the 43-year-old traded at least 12 kilograms of cocaine and five kilos of heroin over a covert phone network.

When EncroChat was hacked last year, however, his use of his own children’s initials as passwords assisted authorities in finding him.

The hack allowed investigators to see the messages of an EncroChat device with the handle “PrawnPilot” in June 2020, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Charles Lander stated that further investigation allowed them to link Moore to another account, “TrustPilot,” and establish that he used it from April 2020 through the beginning of June last year before switching to “PrawnPilot.”

Moore was linked to the two devices thanks to “personal information given by him in relation to his children, using their initials as passwords,” according to him.

Mr Lander claimed that other EncroChat members addressed him as “Sean Moore” and mentioned his “sideline in selling Covid kits” in messages.

According to the prosecutor, TrustPilot even provided a cellphone number to be contacted on, which was linked to Moore, of Marley Close, Rainhill, on one occasion.

Moore was primarily a “wholesaler,” according to the texts, who sent and received images of multi-kilo volumes of cocaine and heroin that he dealt with 26 other EncroChat handles.

Mr Lander said the last messages from PrawnPilot were found on June 12, but Moore had bought a “substantial amount of merchandise” to sell to his various customers in the days leading up to that date.

On June 16, Moore’s home in Rainhill was raided, and police bodycam footage revealed rooms in the house that matched those in the background of photos Moore uploaded on EncroChat.

He initially gave police a no-comment interview, but today he acknowledged to plotting to supply cocaine and heroin between April and June of last year.

Moore “must have been operating extensively in advance” of April 2020, according to Mr Lander, to have won the trust of other thieves and their EncroChat contact information.

He’s done it. “The summary has come to an end.”