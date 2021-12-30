Covid levels in hospitals have been at an all-time high since the second wave’s climax.

According to fresh numbers, more people are being admitted to hospitals with coronavirus, which has reached its highest level in England since February.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, NHS England data showed 11,452 persons in hospital in England with Covid-19, up 61 percent from a week earlier and the largest number since February 26.

The number of Covid patients in hospital peaked in England on January 18 during the second wave of coronavirus, at 34,336.

On Tuesday alone, there were 2,082 Covid-19 hospital admissions in England, according to the data. This is a 90 percent increase from the previous week and the largest amount since February 3.

It’s also less than half of the peak of 4,134 coronavirus hospital admissions reported on January 12 during the coronavirus’s second wave.

On January 6, the second wave of admissions reached a high of 977 in London.

People known to have Covid-19 who were admitted to hospital in the preceding 24 hours, as well as individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 in hospital in the previous 24 hours, are included in the number of Covid-19 admissions.

Separate data on hospital admissions reveals that on December 21, 71 percent of Covid patients in England’s hospitals were being treated primarily for the virus.

The remaining 29% were there “with Covid,” implying that they tested positive for another disease at arrival or during their stay.

NHS England is set to release further up-to-date numbers on Friday.

With the number of cases in Merseyside continuing to grow, Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has stated that normal visiting hours at the Royal Liverpool, Aintree University Hospital, and Broadgreen University Hospital would be halted from December 30.

The suspension was attributed to an increase in Covid instances, according to the trust.

According to the latest update from Liverpool City Council, the city’s testing positivity rate is 19.8%, which means that about a fifth of all those who are tested receive positive findings.

In the seven days leading up to December 26, there were 6,817 new cases in the city, an increase of 2,923 over the previous seven days.