Covid infections are on the rise in the Liverpool City Region.

Positive Covid tests decreased by more than 10% in the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, there were 5,263 positive tests in the Liverpool City Region in the seven days ending November 6, which is 656 fewer than the previous seven days.

This means that the LCR’s percentage change decreased by 11% from week to week.

The number of Covid infections fell in all of the LCR’s local government regions.

Knowsley fell 4%, Liverpool 3%, St Helens 14%, Halton 27%, Sefton 15%, and Wirral 8%.

West Lancashire, Cheshire West and Chester, and Warrington all had decreases in percentage change week on week. The percentage drops were 22%, 19%, and 13%, respectively.

In the week ending November 6, there was a decrease in positive Coivd tests in England. In England, there were 195,379 coronavirus cases, down from 38,479 instances in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending November 6, there were 1,283 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 45 fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 3%.

The most recent rate of infection was 256.4 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 525 positive tests, which is 192 fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 27% in the week ending November 6.

The infection rate is currently at 404.6 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending November 6, there were a total of 547 instances, which is 20 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 358.8 cases per 100,000 individuals, with the number of infections falling by 4% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending November 6, there were 1,113 positive tests, which is 97 fewer than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 8% from week to week. The infection rate was 343.2 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Sefton

In the week ending November 6, there were a total of 1,020 cases, an increase of 174.