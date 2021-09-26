Covid grants are used by “organized crime organisations.”

Organised crime groups are suspected of submitting fake applications to Liverpool City Council in order to obtain financial awards intended to aid businesses in surviving the pandemic.

The emergency business awards were quickly distributed to avoid the sudden collapse of businesses, employment losses, and economic devastation caused by the nationwide covid lockdowns last year and early in 2021.

However, Liverpool City Council reported that by the conclusion of the fiscal year 2020/21, five potentially fraudulent applications had been discovered as having ties to organized crime.

Merseyside Police looked into three others, including one in which Izzldenein Yousif, 65, was sentenced in July this year after claiming a £10,000 grant for a car wash firm that no longer existed.

After receiving a tip, council officers learned that the firm, Izzy Bizzy Hand Car Wash on Prescot Road in Fairfield, had closed three years prior.

When the council called to confront Yousif about the scam, the 65-year-old said he had already spent the money and hung up.

Yousif was later apprehended squatting in the grounds of the decommissioned Newsham Park Hospital.

However, some cases appeared to be more complex, according to the council’s Internal Audit Service’s annual counter fraud report, which was issued this month.

“As noted across the country, the speedy response necessary to administer the awards naturally elevated the danger of fraudulent applications being processed,” according to the report.

“To date, the Council has discovered eight possibly fraudulent grant applications, all of which have been reported to the appropriate authorities.

“The National Investigation Service (NATIS) is looking into five of them for possible links to organized crime groups, and Merseyside Police is looking into three of them.

“In one of these Merseyside Police instances, the applicant was sentenced to six months in prison after admitting to filing a fake application for £10,000.” The money has been repaid as well.

“A link has been created with Merseyside Police to facilitate the fast examination and investigation of fraudulent applications, allowing for a timely triage of suspected frauds to help improve the possibility of successful prosecutions.”

“We are unable to discuss in detail,” a Liverpool City Council representative stated.

