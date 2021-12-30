Covid-19 infections are on the rise in Wirral, with nearly 4,000 cases reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in Wirral is steadily increasing, with approximately 4,000 instances reported in the most recent numbers.

There were 3,942 cases reported in the borough in the week ending December 24, a rate of 1,215 per 100,000.

This is a 93 percent increase from the previous week’s rate of 631 per 100,000, when 2,048 illnesses were recorded.

According to the most recent data, the number of persons in Wirral hospitals with Covid-19 has remained about 30, a level that has remained quite consistent since October.

However, these figures only go up to December 21, so it’s unclear what influence this new rise in cases will have on hospitalizations.

Given that those who get the Omicron version of the virus are less likely to require hospital treatment than those who contract other variants of the virus such as Delta, it is hoped that the impact of such a high number of cases on hospitals will be less severe than past waves.

Boris Johnson has issued an urgent caution for anyone planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve due to an increase in coronavirus cases across the country.

The Prime Minister advised people to be tested before the New Year’s Eve festivities during a visit to a vaccination center in Milton Keynes yesterday.

“Everyone should enjoy New Year, but in a cautious and prudent way,” Mr Johnson told reporters. “Take a test, ventilate, think about others, but above all, get a booster.”

Meanwhile, he continued to push through with the Covid-19 vaccine program, emphasizing the importance of a booster dose.

Mr Johnson claims that 2.4 million eligible double-jabbed persons have yet to take advantage of the booster offer. “I’m sorry to say this, but the vast majority of people who are currently ending up in intensive care in our hospitals are not enhanced,” he added.

“I’ve talked to doctors who say that up to 90% of folks in intensive care aren’t being boosted.”

Although there are no official NHS statistics on the vaccination status of those in intensive care, doctors have warned that the vast majority are either unvaccinated or have not had all of their vaccinations.