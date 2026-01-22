Court Orders Gag on Social Media Claims Against Nairobi Pastor

In a significant legal ruling, the High Court of Kenya has issued a gag order against a social media user accused of spreading malicious rumors about a well-known Nairobi pastor. The court’s decision marks a strong stance on the limits of freedom of expression in the digital age, especially when it comes to defamation.

Justice Nixon Sifuna ruled that Luke Chianga Chianga, who had posted defamatory content about Pastor Richard Stanley Takim, could no longer make or republish any claims about the pastor being involved in “cultism.” The court cited the absence of evidence to support Chianga’s sensational allegations, made across platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Telegram. This coordinated online smear campaign, Justice Sifuna noted, was designed to damage the pastor’s reputation.

Defamation on Digital Platforms

The case has set a precedent for handling defamation cases in Kenya’s vibrant social media landscape. Justice Sifuna emphasized that while freedom of speech is a right, it does not extend to publishing defamatory content without proof. “The defendant failed to provide any evidence to back his allegations,” the judge remarked. The court has not yet ordered the removal of the original posts, but any future posts or re-sharing of the defamatory material will be prohibited.

The ruling underscores the growing concerns over the unchecked spread of harmful content online, with the court affirming that an individual’s reputation is a protected asset under Kenyan law. This injunction serves as a clear warning to Kenya’s online community, particularly to bloggers and social media users, that malicious content could have serious legal consequences.

For Pastor Takim, the court’s order provides temporary relief from the digital attacks, but the case is far from over. With the full trial still pending, the injunction is a crucial step in the legal battle to restore his reputation and hold Chianga accountable for his actions.