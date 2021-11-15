Costco, GameStop, Best Buy, and other retailers have updated their Xbox Series X ‘Halo Infinite’ stock.

The Halo Infinite edition Xbox Series X has officially launched, although supply are expected to be extremely limited.

This distinctive patterned console, which was announced during the Gamescom 2021 conference, resembles the iconic Spartan armor design, is embellished with star constellations, and has a gold-tinted power button. A matching controller, an ultra-high-speed HDMI cable, and a digital copy of Halo Infinite are also included with the next-gen hardware.

With the release of the blockbuster game approaching (and some speculating that it may possibly arrive weeks ahead of schedule), there is already a lot of hype.