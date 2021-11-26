Coronavirus infections are declining in just one location of the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, Sefton had 1,103 positive Covid infections in the seven days ending November 21, down 45 from the previous week.

In Sefton, this meant that the percentage change from week to week was down by 4%.

Infections increased in five other parts of the city. The percentage change week-on-week in these areas was: 3% in Knowsley; 7% in Liverpool; 6% in Halton; 8% in St Helens; and 16% in Wirral.

The week-on-week percentage change number in the Liverpool City Region as a whole increased by 6%.

Infections have increased in the Cheshire West & Chester and Warrington local government regions. There was also a drop in West Lancashire.

The number of positive Covid tests in England increased in the week ending November 21. In England, there were 244,068 coronavirus cases, which is 21,307 more than the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending November 21, there were 1,590 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 102 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 7%.

317.7 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 578 positive tests, which is 31 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 6% in the week ending November 21.

Infection rates are currently at 445.4 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending November 21, there were a total of 564 instances, which is 16 more than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 370.0 infections per 100,000 individuals, with a 3% increase in the week-over-week percentage change.

Wirral

In the week ending November 21, there were 1,276 positive tests, which is 178 more than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 16 percent from week to week. The most recent rate of infection was 393.4 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Sefton

